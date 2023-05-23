Stewardess arrested in Arabia: “I didn’t have the drugs”. A joint party on the beach is investigated

The relatives of Ilaria De Rosa, the 23-year-old hostess from Treviso who has been locked up since the beginning of May in a prison near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, continue to remain silent and not comment from their home in Castelminio di Resana on the evolution of the difficult affair concerning the daughter, accused of possession and use of drugs. Even today the shutters of the house are lowered and not even the parish priest, who came to bring comfort, was allowed to approach. A non-random silence to let the Italian diplomacy that is following the case work without interference, especially for a very serious crime for local justice.

Saudi Arabia, Ilaria De Rosa the hostess in cell denies the accusations: “They made me sign a document in Arabic” 22 Maggio 2023



Sources close to the girl’s family and acquaintances however leak the belief that Ilaria has nothing to do with drugs and that the reconstruction according to which she would have been found with a joint in her bra during a police check in the middle of a party would be unlikely on the beach with some Tunisian friends. The first to discredit this hypothesis is the mayor of Resana, Stefano Bosa, according to whom the hostess, precisely because of her work as a flight attendant for the Lithuanian airline Avion Express, would be subjected to continuous drug tests. «I called the family members again today, the mother and sister, I felt more relieved by the fact that the consul was able to speak – he explains to ANSA -. Now they are waiting for the matter to be clarified. They are certain that Ilaria has fallen into a trap and that it has nothing to do with it, they continue to trust the institutions. I continuously collect testimonies of closeness even from Ilaria’s peers who stop me on the street and ask for information ».

The interview The mother of the stewardess arrested in Arabia: “I’m afraid for my daughter. Victim of a misunderstanding, she does not use drugs” Grace Longo 22 Maggio 2023





More likely, according to the De Rosa entourage, that someone actually had drugs in that evening’s company and that Ilaria ended up getting involved. The family members were reassured by the news that came out after the visit yesterday by Consul General Leonardo Maria Costa to an administrative office, where the young woman was taken from the detention area. Ilaria appeared shaken “but she is fine and in good physical and psychological condition” was the information that gave hope back to mother Marisa Bion, next to whom is Laura, the other daughter she brought with her from Brussels the little nephew.

A further element that leads to optimism, it is noted, is the fact that Ilaria has been granted the mandate to have local lawyers able to assist her in agreement with the consulate. For a few hours now, an insistent rumor has also sent the father of the hostess, Michele De Rosa, an Air Force officer serving at a NATO base, to Arabia. Meanwhile Castelminio di Resana, a small town with 9,000 inhabitants, is ready to mobilize to the cry of “Free Ilaria”. On the street they talk about nothing else: «she’s a smart girl, used to being around the world and traveling – comments a lady who claims to know the family well – there’s certainly a mistake, I’m sure it will clear up all in a short time”.