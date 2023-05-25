Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years in prison for the assault on Capitol Hill: he is the leader of the far-right militia Oath Keepers

Stewart Rhodes “represents a persistent threat it’s a danger for the United States“. The January 6, 2021 assault on the American Congress cost the leader of the American far-right formation of the Oath Keepersa anti-government militia whose members claim to defend the United States Constitution and encourage their members to disobey orders they believe violate it, which has been sentenced to 18 years of prison.

According to the court that handed down the sentence, Rhodes was guilty of sedition and, as explained by the federal judge judge Amit Mehta, represents a “persistent” threat to the country. That of the member of the Oath Keepers is not the first sentence issued by an American court against participants in the riots that broke out after the last presidential elections which saw Joe Biden conquer the White House to the detriment of the former president Donald Trump. Riots they also provoked 4 dead, as well as 52 arrests. As of July 2021, the 38-year-old Paul Allard Hodgkins, one of the most recognizable rioters from the images circulated practically in real time from the halls of Capitol Hill, was sentenced to 8 months in prison after pleading guilty before the court that judged him and asking for forgiveness for his conduct. Then it’s his turn to Scott Fairlam, a former MMA fighter who admitted to assaulting a policeman. And in November of the same year to one of the iconic figures of the assault: Jacob Chansleynow known as the QAnon shamanwho will have to serve 41 months in prison.