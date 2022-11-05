© Reuters. Still ‘tough’ ahead of midterm elections?Biden: Democrats will win, U.S. economy is improving



Financial Associated Press, Shanghai, November 5th (Editor Huang Junzhi)With the mid-term elections approaching and U.S. President Biden’s approval rating still hovering at a low level, he seemed to make a “last struggle” on Friday (4th) local time.

It is reported that while he was showing to voters that his policies had boosted the economy on the same day, he also said that he was planning to hold talks with oil companies and discuss the issue of high oil prices and record profits. With the polls showing the Republicans will win, Biden still predicts that the Democrats will be the final winners of the midterm elections.

During the three-day, four-state campaign, Biden stopped and spoke at ViaSat, an American communications company in Carlsbad, Calif., in which he highlighted his administration’s efforts to increase semiconductor chip production and address early-year issues. Efforts on the outbreak of supply chain problems.

Biden, backed by some Republicans, signed the Chips and Science Act in August to kick-start domestic semiconductor production and tackle those high-tech products made in cars and Viasat slowdown.

Biden also said that the U.S. added 261,000 jobs last month, according to the government’s latest jobs report, a sign that Democrats are “making progress on the economic agenda.” He also plans to hold a conversation with U.S. oil companies, blaming them for making record profits as Americans pay for stubbornly high oil prices.

Finally, Biden also emphasized that curbing inflation is the administration’s number one priority, stressing that he is taking Americans’ concerns about the economy seriously. Persistently high U.S. inflation has jeopardized the Democrats’ chances of securing a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and has kept Biden’s approval ratings low (just 40% in the latest polls) .

Some polls show that Republicans not only have an advantage in the House election, but may also have a chance to control the Senate, which would give them the power to block Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years. And history shows that in the first half of a new presidential term, the White House parties will lose control of Congress.

However, Biden remains convinced that Democrats may “buck the trend.” “This time we’re going to win, and I feel really good about our chances of winning,” he said.