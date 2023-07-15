Home » Still no trace of the elderly man who disappeared from Mondello, searches continue in Cinisi
Still no trace of the elderly man who disappeared from Mondello, searches continue in Cinisi

Still no trace of the elderly man who disappeared from Mondello, searches continue in Cinisi

The search operations for Luigi Firenze, the 81-year-old man who disappeared in the Municipality of Cinisi, were also carried out today. The operations involving TAS operators (Topography applied to rescue), SAPR (drones), dog units and SAF personnel (alpine river caving) and ordinary teams for a total of 18 units.…

