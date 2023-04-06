10
- Stock markets today 6 April: Europe cautiously up, spotlight on US jobs the Republic
- Economic agenda of 7 and 10 April 2023 SoldiOnline.it
- ON THE STOCK TODAY, 6 April 2023 | The serene returns waiting for the ECB and the Fed, Piazza Affari rises Money.it
- Markets: world stock exchanges closed and open for Easter (7 and 10 April 2023) Money.it
- Economic agenda of 6 April 2023 SoldiOnline.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also United States, India, Japan and Australia: the "Quad" summit launches the challenge to China in the Indo-Pacific