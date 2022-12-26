The neighbors, questioned by the Swedish police, described them as “an insignificant couple”. Evidently the man and woman arrested at the end of a spectacular blitz of leather heads in Stockholm, complete with special units and Black Hawk helicopters, so insignificant they were not. At least for the Swedish secret services, which had targeted them since 2016. The accusation? Espionage, as reported by the “Guardian”.

The two, whose names have not been disclosed, had arrived in Stockholm in 1997, and fifteen years later had duly acquired Swedish nationality. In 2016 the first suspects after a check on unpaid tax returns: under the spotlight of intelligence a company in the name of the couple, which a few months after the start of the Ukrainian war resulted in the package of 75 companies with “economic interests linked to Russia ». The company, one of the authors of the report explained to the media, was controlled by another company based in Cyprus whose owner was a Russian diplomat, suspected for years of belonging to the Moscow secret services.

The online investigative journalism group Bellingcat has taken an interest in and brought to light the story of the “insignificant couple”: the two are the owners of an apartment in Moscow, although they have never lived there. After further investigation they were formally accused of collaborating with the GRU, Moscow’s military intelligence. The charge against them is “aggravated illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign power”. The United States. The man ended up in jail while his wife was released and is under house arrest.