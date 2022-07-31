Home World Stockholm, dead man on the subway: two guards stopped who would have caused pressure on the neck
Stockholm, dead man on the subway: two guards stopped who would have caused pressure on the neck

Stockholm, dead man on the subway: two guards stopped who would have caused pressure on the neck

GOTHENBURG. A death that evokes that of George Flyod, immobilized by an agent who kept his knee on his neck for nine minutes. Similarly, according to various testimonies reported by the newspaper The Expresstwo security guards on duty in the Stockholm subway allegedly kept a man blocked by putting pressure on his neck and causing his death.
Agents hired by the Commuter Security Group firm are now in custody on charges of causing the death of a man they stopped in the night between Saturday and Sunday.
The man, who according to rumors has knocked a woman to the ground and hit other people, was stopped at Rådmansgatan station. After being arrested, the man passed out and was taken to hospital, where he died.
“It is important to let the police carry out their investigation,” said managing director, Pelle Johansson.

