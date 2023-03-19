Home World Stoja is carrying pate and sandwiches in a bag | Fun
World

Stoja is carrying pate and sandwiches in a bag | Fun

by admin
Stoja is carrying pate and sandwiches in a bag | Fun

One of our most popular singers is allegedly also the biggest pop singer, if the stories of her collaborators are to be believed.

Izvor: YouTube/Paparazzo Lov // DNK

Singers are considered to be the ones who earn the most, and therefore live the best and most luxurious lives. However, despite the excellent fees, some of them are hard on the dinar both for themselves and for others, so it is rumored that many of them are hard workers. Stoja has never been classified in this camp, but after the story of one of her associates, who insisted on anonymity, the singer is threatened with the infamous first place in the category of the biggest “pop stars”.

“Stoja saves literally every dinar. She saves where she can and as much as she can. Although she has been considered one of the most sought-after singers in the diaspora for years, she takes great care to keep all costs to a minimum. Especially when he is abroad. He avoids lunches and dinners at fancy restaurants, well so when she travels somewhere in Europe and goes by van with her musicians, she also brings her own food from Serbia. She has a whole bag just with food for that weekend where she is going to sing. She likes to make sandwiches before the performance, so she also brings a toaster and a lot of pate, she only eats that when she’s in the diaspora.” the singer’s associate told “Courier“, and then he remembered the inconvenience that Stoja experienced in Italy, precisely because of her savings.

See also  Qatargate, Francesco Giorgi's hearing postponed to 26 January

Then she almost got kicked out of the hotel – “As usual, she made sandwiches in the toaster, which she takes with her everywhere. As she was in a hurry and getting ready to leave, she forgot about them and those sandwiches started burning, smoke was billowing from the toaster. The whole room was full of smoke in a few minutes and, as hotels are equipped with smoke detectors, the alarm went off immediately. This greatly disturbed all the guests of the hotel, who were very scared, so the employees reacted immediately. When they entered the room and found charred sandwiches and a confused Stoja, who was standing next to them, they explained to her that it was strictly forbidden and demanded that she leave the hotel immediately for breaking the rules. She then panicked and explained to the people at the reception that she had no bad intentions and that it was the first time that her sandwiches burned. She begged not to be kicked out of the hotel because she had to leave for the performance and had nowhere to sleep afterwards. Somehow she managed to please them, so she still stayed at the hotel, and luckily for her, there was no damage. Of course, on the first next occasion, she brought the toaster with her again and spread pate on toasted bread, which she likes to eat the most.” he finishedsource, and Stoja did not advertise on this occasion

See also  Harry: “When my father Carlo told me that mum had died. No caress, no hug. I was 12 and I was frozen"

A member of the Zadruga, Lepi Mića, once pointed out that Miloš Bojanić and Šako Polumenta are the biggest scammers on stage – “Many singers gambled, drank and spent money during their careers. Miloš didn’t, he behaved like a householder. That’s why he has real estate, cars and fine close family. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s an alum. Everyone on the show knows that! Makes writing. There is also Shako Polumenta, by God. That is the living truth. I say publicly and let everyone hear,” Mića once said at the Cooperative.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community FAMOUS LIFE and be up to date every day!

You may also like

Efes lost to Bujukčekmeče for the third time...

TV ACCESS TO RAI PROGRAMS

Alexander’s secrets are too many

Nikola Jokić didn’t get an apology after slamming...

Israel’s liberals need to support Palestinian rights if...

Kostic crashes Inzaghi, Church injury

Baghdad, here is Saddam Hussein’s yacht: families now...

Mandić supported Jakov Milatović | Info

Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2:1 | Sport

beaches, caves and trekking among the wonders of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy