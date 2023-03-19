One of our most popular singers is allegedly also the biggest pop singer, if the stories of her collaborators are to be believed.

Singers are considered to be the ones who earn the most, and therefore live the best and most luxurious lives. However, despite the excellent fees, some of them are hard on the dinar both for themselves and for others, so it is rumored that many of them are hard workers. Stoja has never been classified in this camp, but after the story of one of her associates, who insisted on anonymity, the singer is threatened with the infamous first place in the category of the biggest “pop stars”.

“Stoja saves literally every dinar. She saves where she can and as much as she can. Although she has been considered one of the most sought-after singers in the diaspora for years, she takes great care to keep all costs to a minimum. Especially when he is abroad. He avoids lunches and dinners at fancy restaurants, well so when she travels somewhere in Europe and goes by van with her musicians, she also brings her own food from Serbia. She has a whole bag just with food for that weekend where she is going to sing. She likes to make sandwiches before the performance, so she also brings a toaster and a lot of pate, she only eats that when she’s in the diaspora.” the singer’s associate told “Courier“, and then he remembered the inconvenience that Stoja experienced in Italy, precisely because of her savings.



Then she almost got kicked out of the hotel – “As usual, she made sandwiches in the toaster, which she takes with her everywhere. As she was in a hurry and getting ready to leave, she forgot about them and those sandwiches started burning, smoke was billowing from the toaster. The whole room was full of smoke in a few minutes and, as hotels are equipped with smoke detectors, the alarm went off immediately. This greatly disturbed all the guests of the hotel, who were very scared, so the employees reacted immediately. When they entered the room and found charred sandwiches and a confused Stoja, who was standing next to them, they explained to her that it was strictly forbidden and demanded that she leave the hotel immediately for breaking the rules. She then panicked and explained to the people at the reception that she had no bad intentions and that it was the first time that her sandwiches burned. She begged not to be kicked out of the hotel because she had to leave for the performance and had nowhere to sleep afterwards. Somehow she managed to please them, so she still stayed at the hotel, and luckily for her, there was no damage. Of course, on the first next occasion, she brought the toaster with her again and spread pate on toasted bread, which she likes to eat the most.” he finishedsource, and Stoja did not advertise on this occasion

A member of the Zadruga, Lepi Mića, once pointed out that Miloš Bojanić and Šako Polumenta are the biggest scammers on stage – “Many singers gambled, drank and spent money during their careers. Miloš didn’t, he behaved like a householder. That’s why he has real estate, cars and fine close family. But that doesn’t change the fact that he’s an alum. Everyone on the show knows that! Makes writing. There is also Shako Polumenta, by God. That is the living truth. I say publicly and let everyone hear,” Mića once said at the Cooperative.

