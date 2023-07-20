Stojan Vranješ returned to Borac | Sport

Let’s continue where we left off…

Now there is no more dilemma – the club from Banja Luka published a video in which the former captain says: “Let’s continue where we left off!”

Borca president Milan Tegeltija announced that he will “fans should be satisfied with the next transfer”and the return of the experienced midfielder will surely be welcomed by all the “red and blue” supporters with enthusiasm.

Vranješ comes to Borac from Sloboda in Tuzla, and since leaving Borac in 2021, he has been playing in Bangladesh, for Bashundara Kings.

Earlier in BiH, he still wore the jersey of Željezničar Sarajevo, while he played abroad in Romania (Panduri, Cluj), Poland (Lehija Gdansk, Legija Warsaw, Pjast Gljivice), while he was also a member of Novi Sad’s Vojvodina for a short time.

Vranješ is even the 14th reinforcement for the “red and blue” this summer. Before him, the following arrived at the City Stadium: Gianfranco Penja, Milan Makarić, Slobodan Đekić, Roslan Barski, Ranko Jokić, Nemanja Mihajlović, Maks Juraj Ćelić, Vasilije Terzić, Damir Hrelja, Zoran Kvržić, Stefan Fićović, Jose Ricardo Cortes and Sebastijan Herrera.

