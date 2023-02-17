Stoja Novaković wanted to remain herself, so she didn’t even want to hear about a stage name, which is mostly used by her colleagues.

Singer Stojanka Novaković Stoja had to make numerous decisions at the beginning of her career, and it turned out that she knew right away that she would be a big star, so she stuck to her position even though she was advised otherwise. Today he is a big star of folk music, and after several decades of career and several properties, he plans to move to the sea.

In the sea of ​​everything that was happening to her, including the fact that she was called “fat cellulite” because of her appearance, Stoja wanted her to they change the name and give it something artistic, as most pop stars have. However, she did not deviate much from her real name, Stojanka.

“I think you should be original and the way you are from the beginning to the end. You don’t need to change anything. At the beginning of my career, they wanted to change my name and give me something artistic, but I didn’t allow it. I really wanted mine. I think that Aleksandra’s nickname is also very cute and memorable, but that’s her decision,” she commented on the show Zvezde Granda – Special, in which she was a guest with her younger colleague Aleksandra Tadić, who chose the stage name Cipka.

