MOSCOW – A telephone conversation allegedly between the Russian billionaire was released by Novaya Gazeta Europa and the Ukrainian media Farkhad Akhmedov and the music producer Iosif Prigozhin in which they say that “Putin buried Russia, he fucked everyone and everything, the whole country, the entire population.”

During the conversation, which allegedly took place two months ago, the interlocutors evaluate the Russian leadership, share the vision of gloomy prospects for Russia, appear frightened