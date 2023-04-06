Home World Stolen tram in Zagreb Info
World

Stolen tram in Zagreb Info

by admin
Stolen tram in Zagreb Info

ZET’s tram was stolen last night at around 11 pm from the warehouse on Zagreb’s Ljubljanica. The thief drove it around Trešnjevac, and ZET confirmed that they found the tram near Tratinska Street.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“Last night just before 11 p.m., an unknown perpetrator stole a low-floor tram that was prepared for traffic and drove it east to Tratinska Street, where he left the vehicle and went in an unknown direction,” ZET said. .

They point out that the ZET Traffic Control and Management Center immediately sent an inspection to the field, and the police were also called, who found an abandoned vehicle at Tratinska 65.

They add that there were no passengers in the tram during that event, and that no one was injured.

“For now, the police are still determining the circumstances of the event. The video recording from the video surveillance from the vehicle was seized in order to find the perpetrator,” said the Zagreb Public Prosecutor’s Office.

(Index.hr)

See also  “There are those in the government who give false hopes. Now the coasts are being mapped out and discussions are being held with the EU»- breaking latest news

You may also like

The particular case of gestation for others that...

[email protected] Showcase del 5 aprile

The soaring price of pigs will exceed 100...

The White House reports to Congress on the...

Biden administration refuses to condemn Israel storming Al-Aqsa...

“I will call Zelensky at the right time”

IMF: weak world growth, stuck at 3% for...

Air, review of the Ben Affleck film (2023)

High voltage in the Middle East. Rockets from...

“I was defamed by ChatGpt”: the American constitutional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy