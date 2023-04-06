ZET’s tram was stolen last night at around 11 pm from the warehouse on Zagreb’s Ljubljanica. The thief drove it around Trešnjevac, and ZET confirmed that they found the tram near Tratinska Street.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“Last night just before 11 p.m., an unknown perpetrator stole a low-floor tram that was prepared for traffic and drove it east to Tratinska Street, where he left the vehicle and went in an unknown direction,” ZET said. .

They point out that the ZET Traffic Control and Management Center immediately sent an inspection to the field, and the police were also called, who found an abandoned vehicle at Tratinska 65.

They add that there were no passengers in the tram during that event, and that no one was injured.

“For now, the police are still determining the circumstances of the event. The video recording from the video surveillance from the vehicle was seized in order to find the perpetrator,” said the Zagreb Public Prosecutor’s Office.

(Index.hr)