Stolen two minibuses for the transport of disabled people in via Taormina, “unspeakable gesture”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​59 seconds ago

“An infamous gesture not only against the Municipality of Palermo, but above all that damages the world of disability, to which the social services of the administration try to provide a service every day”. This is the comment of the mayor of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Two minibuses stolen for the transport of the disabled in via Taormina, “Unspeakable gesture” appeared 59 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».