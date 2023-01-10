“NATO allies and EU members depleted their stocks to provide support to Ukraine and this was the right thing to do because it also affects our security.” NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said this during the press conference with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after the signing of the joint declaration for cooperation between NATO and EU.

“I was told by the allies that if you have to choose between complying with all NATO directives on stockpiles and helping Ukraine, it is more important to help Ukraine,” he added, noting that they have been supplying Kiev for several months. an unprecedented level of military supplies. The long-term solution is to produce more, Stoltenberg said again, explaining that NATO defense ministers have already taken the political decision to increase the scope of stocks and that “a dialogue with industry” has already begun. to increase production. Furthermore, there was a review for each individual member country in order to be “sure that they have enough reserves to defend their territory and to help the Ukrainians”.

FOLLOW LIVE |

And then on the conflict: «Russia has suffered great losses in Ukraine but we must not underestimate it, Moscow is mobilizing new troops and despite the suffering it is showing the will to continue the war. There is no indication that Putin has changed his goals on invading Ukraine. We must be prepared for a long war and to continue supporting Ukraine».