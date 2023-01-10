Home World Stoltenberg: “NATO countries have run out of arms stocks to help Ukraine, but it’s the right choice”
World

Stoltenberg: “NATO countries have run out of arms stocks to help Ukraine, but it’s the right choice”

by admin
Stoltenberg: “NATO countries have run out of arms stocks to help Ukraine, but it’s the right choice”

“NATO allies and EU members depleted their stocks to provide support to Ukraine and this was the right thing to do because it also affects our security.” NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said this during the press conference with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, after the signing of the joint declaration for cooperation between NATO and EU.

“I was told by the allies that if you have to choose between complying with all NATO directives on stockpiles and helping Ukraine, it is more important to help Ukraine,” he added, noting that they have been supplying Kiev for several months. an unprecedented level of military supplies. The long-term solution is to produce more, Stoltenberg said again, explaining that NATO defense ministers have already taken the political decision to increase the scope of stocks and that “a dialogue with industry” has already begun. to increase production. Furthermore, there was a review for each individual member country in order to be “sure that they have enough reserves to defend their territory and to help the Ukrainians”.

FOLLOW LIVE |

And then on the conflict: «Russia has suffered great losses in Ukraine but we must not underestimate it, Moscow is mobilizing new troops and despite the suffering it is showing the will to continue the war. There is no indication that Putin has changed his goals on invading Ukraine. We must be prepared for a long war and to continue supporting Ukraine».

See also  Biden's doctor: "The president is negative for Covid, but remains in isolation until the second test"

Ukraine, General Petraeus: “Kiev is about to launch a counter-offensive with weapons supplied by the West”

Francesco Semprini

You may also like

More than 110,000 households in California were hit...

Italian tourist died in an accident on the...

Medical experts tell you how dangerous the Chinese...

Go First, the incredible oversight of the low...

Be vigilant, counterfeit medicines for the new crown...

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian army’s repeated attacks,...

Tencent’s stock price doubled, Hong Kong stocks became...

Diocese of Rome to hold memorial mass for...

Stoltenberg: more weapons on the way for Ukraine....

God knows the result of customs clearance between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy