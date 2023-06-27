Home » Stoltenberg: ‘No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant’
World

Stoltenberg: ‘No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant’

by admin
Stoltenberg: ‘No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant’

“We condemn Russia’s announcement of the deployment of nuclear weapons. We consider it inconsiderate and irresponsible. We have no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO remains vigilant.” So the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenbergin a press point from Vilnius with the President of Lithuania, Gitan Nauseda. “The events of last weekend in Russia demonstrated the instability of the Kremlin regime – said Nauseda – It is probable that similar, if not greater, challenges await us in the future”.

The Stoltenberg article: “No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Launches the eleventh edition of Rockein

You may also like

combines Tosap, tax on advertising and poster rights

Handball team of Serbia in the quarter-finals of...

Russian kamikaze drone in Ukraine | Info

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Tuesday 27 June...

Video|

RENAULT TRUCKS Introduced significant improvements to the trucks...

Danijela Dimitrovska is enjoying herself without her boyfriend...

“Prigozhin will leave, but the problem remains”, “Putin...

EU stock markets up, little movement in Piazza...

Wagner, what will happen to the armed wing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy