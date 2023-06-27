Stoltenberg: ‘No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant’

“We condemn Russia’s announcement of the deployment of nuclear weapons. We consider it inconsiderate and irresponsible. We have no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO remains vigilant.” So the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenbergin a press point from Vilnius with the President of Lithuania, Gitan Nauseda. “The events of last weekend in Russia demonstrated the instability of the Kremlin regime – said Nauseda – It is probable that similar, if not greater, challenges await us in the future”.

The Stoltenberg article: “No indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but NATO is vigilant” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

