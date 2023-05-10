Stomach ulcer symptoms | Magazine

The symptom of a stomach ulcer usually appears in the form of stomach pain, but find out the other signs that you should not ignore.

Source: Shutterstock/Alona Siniehina

A stomach ulcer can be caused by various factors, but today it is considered to be the most common cause bacterial infection, and sometimes to long-term use of painkillers. We all know that unhealthy habits affect health, and so onsmoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol and very spicy food they can also increase the risk of ulcers.

When symptoms appear, it is necessary to react immediately, because complications such as ulcer rupture, can lead to bleeding that can be life-threatening. The most common symptom is abdominal pain, which is generally steady and dull. It appears and disappears at intervals of several days, up to several weeks. Code duodenal ulcer appears a few hours after eating or in the middle of the night on an empty stomach, and ends with food intake. When it comes to about a stomach ulcerthe pain is usually increases after eating.

These are some other symptoms that can occur:

flatulence

nausea

vomit

burp

weight loss

pressure drop

black stool (if the ulcer is bleeding)

vomiting of black contents (if the ulcer is bleeding)

Doctors point out that large and late meals, in the last two hours, before going to sleep, may worsen symptoms. When it comes to treatment, there are natural ways that can help, which are considered the most effective. Flavonoids, effective compounds found in fruits and vegetables, are very suitable. Foods that are rich in these compounds are soybeans, legumes, kale, red grapes, apples, berries, green tea.

Probiotics, good live bacteria, also help with this problem. Yogurt, kefir, miso, kimchi, are just some of the foods that can eradicate Helicobacter pylori and help with stomach ulcers. Fruits, vegetables and grains are certainly good for overall health. In addition, foods are rich in polyphenols, antioxidants that prevent the formation and promote the healing of ulcers.

Although people often say “my ulcer burst” for an ulcer that has bled, the two conditions are not the same: perforation, i.e. a “true” rupture of the ulcer, implies breaking through the stomach wall, so that the contents of the stomach spill into the abdominal cavity, involve the abdominal tissue, lead to severe infection, sepsis, and life is serious endangered.

(WORLD)