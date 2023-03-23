Florence, 22 March 2023 – From 23 March, in Tuscany, the obligation for a medical certificate for readmission to school after absences of more than five days has disappeared. A measure announced and in line with what is foreseen in other Italian regions, but with a novelty: the stop to the obligation will also apply to nursery schools, which were initially excluded from the measure. To explain what will happen Waldo Flowersregional secretary of Fimp, the Italian federation of pediatric doctors.

Why this step?

«In fact, the certificate of readmission after absence due to illness had become a formal act, which only created inconvenience for the parents who had to request it. But the presence of a national law was an obstacle to the abolition of the certification: now the legislation has changed. Even the working group of the State-Regions Conference considers the certificate to be of little use, given that infectious diseases are often contagious in the incubation phase, rather than after the onset of symptoms”.

How is the Italian situation?

«In fact, before Tuscany, 9 Regions had already abolished the certification: first Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino, Alto Adige, Liguria and Umbria. In 2018 Lazio was added, now Tuscany»

Is certification abolished in every situation?

“No. The certification is due if it concerns patients residing in the Regions where it has not been abolished, but also in specific situations envisaged by national regulations. For example, if a Covid-type pandemic situation were to arise now, there would certainly be national directives that would oblige the certificate to be reinstated ».

Does this change affect all schools?

«Initially, based on the fact that the nursery schools are not part of the schools but of the educational services, the hypothesis was proposed that it was not applicable here. A note from the Region definitively clarified the problem by extending the rule to nests too: therefore, the certificate will not be needed here as well ».

Some fear that there will be no control over infectious diseases…

«It is absolutely false: what checks do the schools do, if not to collect the certificates? It is a bureaucratic action that complicates the doctor’s activity and above all the citizen’s life. It must be remembered that the most effective measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases are vaccination and ordinary prophylactic hygienic-sanitary measures (thorough washing of hands with soap and water, ventilation of classrooms, etc.). The check is then done with the notification of infectious diseases, which remains an obligation for the attending physician, with the consequent reporting to the ASL. It will then be the surveillance service of the ASL which will be able to perceive any risks ».

In your opinion, are there other certifications to be abolished?

“Yes. The battle against useless bureaucracy continues: is it ever possible that a child with a limb in plaster or with a dressing should have a special certification to attend school? Perhaps the presence of a certificate is thought to be helpful in reducing the liability of teachers in the event of an accident. But it’s not like that: in fact it doubles it!».