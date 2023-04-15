A little over twenty-four hours from the stop to the production of the program It’s not the Arenadecided by La7, new revelations arrive on the controversial airing of the special on Matthew Messina Money. It would have been the ex-agent Fabrizio Corona to sell, through an agency, to the transmission of Massimo Giletti the audio chats between the mafia boss and two patients he met during chemotherapy.

Corona had been contacted by an acquaintance of one of the women who became friends with the mafia boss during his treatment La Maddalena clinic in Palermo. The patients did not know the true identity of the godfather who said his name was Andrea Bonafede. Corona then met his intermediary in Sicily to have the audio then sold to It’s not the Arena. The content had been anticipated by the site mowmag.com.

Giletti had said that he was “thrilled” by the network’s decision, above all because the program boasts “an average of around 6%” share. TO Valerio Staffelli, sent by Striscia la Notizia who went to give him the Golden Tapir, Giletti had said jokingly: “You have to ask Urbano Cairo why they sent me away, maybe he did it because I’m a Juventus fan. Maybe I’ll come to Mediaset”. And on the special dedicated to Matteo Messina Denaro, the presenter had replied: “Italy is not yet ready to listen to certain truths, it is more convenient to keep them in the drawers”.