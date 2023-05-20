Home » stop the cohabitant and her lover
stop the cohabitant and her lover

The Milan police stopped one 49 year old Brazilian and and 36 year old Italianher lover, “gravely suspected” of being the authors of themurder of Piero Luigi Landrianiil 70enne killed on 25 April in the Corvetto district. On the day of the crime, the woman had told the officers that the victim, with whom she lived, had been attacked to death by two Moroccan citizens, who entered the house to settle a debt of 70 euros related to drug trafficking.

What happened On the day of the murder, only the 36-year-old Italian had entered that house, who may have killed Landriani at the height of a quarrel for passionate reasons. The two were identified and blocked while they were sleeping in a tent in the gardens of via Virginio Ferrari, where they had settled since the day of the murder.

