stop the cohabitant and her lover

The Milan police stopped one 49 year old Brazilian and and 36 year old Italianher lover, “gravely suspected” of being the authors of themurder of Piero Luigi Landrianiil 70enne killed on 25 April in the Corvetto district. On the day of the crime, the woman had told the officers that the victim, with whom she lived, had been attacked to death by two Moroccan citizens, who entered the house to settle a debt of 70 euros related to drug trafficking.