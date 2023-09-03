Home » “Stop the passage of the processions under the houses of the bosses”
"Stop the passage of the processions under the houses of the bosses"

"Stop the passage of the processions under the houses of the bosses"

“It is inconceivable that in Sicily there are those who, out of reverence for the bosses, think of having religious processions pass under the houses of those who are guilty of crimes”. This was stated by the group leader of the DC to Ars, Carmelo Pace, commenting on what happened in Porto Empedocle. “We stand in support of the commissioner of Agrigento, Emanuele Ricifari,…

See also  Khamenei on poisoned students in Iran: "Unforgivable"

