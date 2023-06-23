«Stop the Russian military leaders, join us»- TV Courier

The audio of the Wagner commander: “We will stop the military leadership of the country”

Very harsh attack by the commander of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in an audio broadcast on social media lashes out against Vladimir Putin’s generals. “The Wagner Council of Commanders has made a decision: the evil carried by the military leadership of the country must be stopped. They neglect the lives of soldiers. They have forgotten the word ‘justice’ and we will bring it back. Those who destroyed our boys today, who destroyed tens, tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers will be punished.

We ask the troops not to offer any resistance. Anyone who tries to resist, we will consider them a danger and destroy them immediately, including any checkpoints in our way. And any aviation we see above our heads. I ask everyone to remain calm, not to succumb to provocations and to stay in their homes. Ideally, those in our way, don’t get out. After we finish what we started, we will return to the front lines to protect our homeland. The presidential authority, the government, the ministry of internal affairs, the National Guard and other departments will continue to operate as before. We will deal with those who destroy Russian soldiers. And we’ll be back on the front lines. Justice in the army will be restored. And after that, justice for all of Russia,” Prigozhin said. (LaPresse)

June 23, 2023 – Updated June 23, 2023 , 11:37 pm

