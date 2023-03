PARIS – In the Assembly of the Corsica not only French is spoken anymore, the sixty-three local representatives can express themselves in the language of the irredentist island. The conquest of the autonomist parties, which have led the political bodies of the region since 2015, is however at the center of a heated legal battle. The use of the Corsican language in the debates of the Assembly which is based in Ajaccio it has now been banned because it is contrary to the Constitution.