Stop to pro-ethnic minority criteria in college and university admissions: the US Supreme Court rejects the “affirmative actions”

The university eh college usa they will no longer be able to value belonging to Ethnical minorities in evaluating applications for admission. She decided it Supreme Courtthe highest judicial body of the State, accepting the appeals of some students excluded from Harvard and from University of North Carolina. The verdict will henceforth prevent the so-called “affirmative actions” (affirmative actions), i.e. the “positive discrimination” applied by some colleges in their admission procedures in order to guarantee a major inclusion of minorities of various kinds, for example by reserving a quota of seats for them. The nine members of the Court split according to their ideological preferences, with the president John G. Roberts Jr who drafted the ruling signed by the six conservative judges, while the three progressive judges objected.

The affirmative actions are opposed by a substantial part of US public opinion (so much so that they are prohibited in some states) and their legitimacy has already been established questioned four times before the Supreme Court, which until now had always confirmed it. In the most important decision, Grutter v. Bollinger of 2003, the majority judges had considered that “the diversity of the student body” was “a primary interest of the state which may justify consideration of race in admissions procedures”. The new decision reverses the previous ones: “A gigantic obstacle in our country’s march towards social justice”, defined it by the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. On the same day, the Supreme Court – unanimously in this case – instead strengthened religious rights, accepting the appeal of a former postman who had been denied exemption from work on Sunday in order to be able to practice his faith as an evangelical Christian, recognizing in the employer’s conduct a violation of the federal anti-discrimination law linked to the Civil Rights Act del 1964which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, racial, sexual or national origin.

“Students must be assessed on their own individual experiencesnot on the basis of ethnicity,” President Roberts wrote in the new ruling on affirmative actions. “Various universities have for too long done the opposite, and so they have wrongly assumed that the core of an individual’s identity lies not in the challenges he has overcome, in the skills he has developed or in the lessons learned, but in the color of his skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate this choice“, the provision reads. According to the Court’s majority, the admissions criteria of Harvard and the University of North Carolina “lack sufficiently precise and measurable goals that warrant consideration of ethnicity,” and so “inevitably make use of ethnic criteria in a negative way, including racial stereotypes, and have no meaningful purpose.” The majority opinion was endorsed by all the justices nominated by Republican presidents: Roberts, Clarence Thomas e Samuel Alito (chosen by George Bush jr), Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh e Amy Coney Barrett (chosen by Donald Trump).

In the dissenting opinion of the three judges left in the minority, the rapporteur Sonia Sotomayor (appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama) affirms instead that “equal educational opportunities are a prerequisite for achieving ethnic equality” in the USA, and that in this sense the decision “does regress decades of precedent and of epochal progress”, establishing “that the ethnic criterion can no longer be used within certain limits to achieve such an important objective”. In doing so – he adds – “the Court transforms a superficial concept of equality on the basis of skin color into a constitutional principle, in a society that experiences endemic segregation, in which race has always counted and continues to count”. The minority opinion was also endorsed by the judges Elena Kagan (appointed by Obama) and Ketanji Brown Jackson (appointed by current President Joe Biden).