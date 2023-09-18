Home » stopped trains and many calls to the fire brigade
World

stopped trains and many calls to the fire brigade

by admin

RavennaToday 18 September 2023

There are over forty replies to the earthquake of magnitude 4.9 Richter which shook Romagna in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. The most intense was magnitude 3.0, with an epicenter 6 kilometers southwest of Tredozio. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome recorded the telluric movement at 6.56am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The earthquake shakes the Ravenna area: some schools remain closed

Overall, there were 12 tremors with a magnitude over 2.0 Richter between Tredozio and Marradi recorded up to 7am, while the remainder were instrumental, not felt by the population. The Fire Brigade is checking schools and public buildings. Many calls to the operations room from frightened citizens. Reports of damage are being investigated. The closure of some schools has been decided.

As regards train circulation, it has been suspended along the line between Bologna and Florence. “The intervention of the technicians is underway – it is communicated -. High Speed ​​trains can be routed on the alternative route via Prato with a longer travel time of up to 60 minutes. Regional trains may be subject to cancellations and route limitations. The service is active replacement by bus between Borgo San Lorenzo and Florence”. Regulate railway traffic along the Adriatic route.

See also  its 12.9% of the mobile market in Italy

You may also like

Media: “Coup d’état in Congo Brazzaville” while the...

Kim Jong Un Receives Bulletproof Vests and Drones...

Investigation Launched into the Reasons for Dam Collapse...

Apple’s new iPhone 15, Watch and Airpods Pro...

Luis Abinader assures the situation on the border...

The Twilight Singers will release boxset in October

Serie A, Roma-Empoli 7-0: Dybala scored twice, Lukaku...

It’s time for U.S. church leaders to challenge...

The Battle for Control: Competing Governments in Sudan...

G77+China Summit Calls for New Economic Order and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy