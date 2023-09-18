stopped trains and many calls to the fire brigade

RavennaToday 18 September 2023

There are over forty replies to the earthquake of magnitude 4.9 Richter which shook Romagna in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. The most intense was magnitude 3.0, with an epicenter 6 kilometers southwest of Tredozio. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Rome recorded the telluric movement at 6.56am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Overall, there were 12 tremors with a magnitude over 2.0 Richter between Tredozio and Marradi recorded up to 7am, while the remainder were instrumental, not felt by the population. The Fire Brigade is checking schools and public buildings. Many calls to the operations room from frightened citizens. Reports of damage are being investigated. The closure of some schools has been decided.

As regards train circulation, it has been suspended along the line between Bologna and Florence. “The intervention of the technicians is underway – it is communicated -. High Speed ​​trains can be routed on the alternative route via Prato with a longer travel time of up to 60 minutes. Regional trains may be subject to cancellations and route limitations. The service is active replacement by bus between Borgo San Lorenzo and Florence”. Regulate railway traffic along the Adriatic route.

