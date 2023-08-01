Store specializing in niche fragrances from Brazil at JK Iguatemi – MONDO MODA

A Neeche Haute Parfumerie was created to cater to lovers of exclusive fragrances, who are looking for an offer of artistic aromas and constructed from unique raw materials. A space idealized and developed for those who want distinction in various aspects, where consumers can find their personal brand with the advice of specialists in niche perfumery.

With a unique concept and atmosphere, Neeche offers a unique and multisensory experience, which evokes reminiscences of the art of perfumery, presenting luxurious fragrances to the public. The project emerged in June 2019 with the opening of the first store in Iguatemi São Paulo. Now, the store expands to another unit – on the 2nd floor of JK Iguatemi – to serve a new consumer, with the differential of having an exclusive space dedicated to high-end cosmetics.

The Niche Fragances category is strong in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the United States. In Brazil, Neeche Haute Parfumerie was a pioneer and has been developing this service in an innovative and differentiated way.

It has a team of experts with the aim of providing the customer with personalized and individual service, offering an olfactory consultancy with brands such as: Acqua di Parma, Loewe, Parfums de Marly, Initio, Bond No 9, Bvlgari (Le Gemme and Allegra ), Mancera, Montale, Moresque, Roja Parfums, Tiziana Terenzi, among other brands that rescue haute perfumery, with unconventional ingredients, luxurious bottles and surprising stories.

