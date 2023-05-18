STORIES OF SAMURAI WOMEN by Benjamin Lacombe

Stories of samurai women

Gate to the Hidden Sanctuary

An immersive exhibition through the imagination of Benjamin Lacombe.

27 May – 26 November 2023

After the great success of the exhibitions “Tokyo Workshops” and “Ghosts & Spirits of Japan”,

which attracted more than 200,000 visitors, TENOHA Milano and L’Ippocampo Edizioni

present a new sensorial and immersive exhibition: Stories of Samurai Women – Gate to

the Hidden Sanctuary.

“Stories of samurai women”, inspired by the homonymous book illustrated by Benjamin Lacombe and with

texts by Sébastien Perez (out in May for L’ippocampo editions), will transport visitors

in an unprecedented Japan, where the code of the noble samurai, associated almost exclusively with

male figures, actually also belonged to valor and formidable female warriors. Women ready to

every sacrifice, implacable leaders determined to exercise their power with pride and with

the weapons to change their destiny, between battles, arrows and universal and personal demons: they are

the onna-bugeisha, icons of hope such as the famous Tomoe Gozen or the Miyagino sisters and

Shinobu, who learned martial arts in the 17th century to avenge the killing of their father.

The exhibition, developed in 1100 square meters of exhibition space and enriched by the evocative art of

Benjamin Lacombe, is configured as a journey to rediscover their stories, remained a

long buried over the centuries. Sensory rooms, a Zen garden and a Japanese temple

will be the ideal scenario for a meeting between tradition and innovation, including technology, between

video animations, auditory experiences and the diffusion of essences.

The exhibition, which will open on 27 May and will remain open until 26 November 2023,

will be hosted by TENOHA Milano, in Via Vigevano 18 (Darsena-Navigli area), entering the

new TENOHA Exhibition project, aiming at immersive entertainment with the aim of

make Japanese culture known through themed initiatives and projects.