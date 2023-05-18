STORIES OF SAMURAI WOMEN by Benjamin Lacombe

Stories of samurai women
Gate to the Hidden Sanctuary
An immersive exhibition through the imagination of Benjamin Lacombe.
27 May – 26 November 2023
After the great success of the exhibitions “Tokyo Workshops” and “Ghosts & Spirits of Japan”,
which attracted more than 200,000 visitors, TENOHA Milano and L’Ippocampo Edizioni
present a new sensorial and immersive exhibition: Stories of Samurai Women – Gate to
the Hidden Sanctuary.
“Stories of samurai women”, inspired by the homonymous book illustrated by Benjamin Lacombe and with
texts by Sébastien Perez (out in May for L’ippocampo editions), will transport visitors
in an unprecedented Japan, where the code of the noble samurai, associated almost exclusively with
male figures, actually also belonged to valor and formidable female warriors. Women ready to
every sacrifice, implacable leaders determined to exercise their power with pride and with
the weapons to change their destiny, between battles, arrows and universal and personal demons: they are
the onna-bugeisha, icons of hope such as the famous Tomoe Gozen or the Miyagino sisters and
Shinobu, who learned martial arts in the 17th century to avenge the killing of their father.
The exhibition, developed in 1100 square meters of exhibition space and enriched by the evocative art of
Benjamin Lacombe, is configured as a journey to rediscover their stories, remained a
long buried over the centuries. Sensory rooms, a Zen garden and a Japanese temple
will be the ideal scenario for a meeting between tradition and innovation, including technology, between
video animations, auditory experiences and the diffusion of essences.
The exhibition, which will open on 27 May and will remain open until 26 November 2023,
will be hosted by TENOHA Milano, in Via Vigevano 18 (Darsena-Navigli area), entering the
new TENOHA Exhibition project, aiming at immersive entertainment with the aim of
make Japanese culture known through themed initiatives and projects.