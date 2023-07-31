“Stories of Women Samurai”: the Japanese heroines.

The history of Japan is full of anecdotes, legends and characters who have become mythical. The book published by Ippocampo Edizioni: “Stories of Samurai Women” by Sebastien Perez and Benjamin Lacombe is an unmissable journey through some of the female figures who have made history, with a capital S, of the Land of the Rising Sun.

A work in which history and myth merge, in which the reader will be transported to a distant time and will experience an intense, exciting and constructive literary adventure, giving life to a new and different vision of the world of the Samurai.

In a society with macho hues, in these pages we will discover a new panorama made up of women who, without abandoning their feminine side, have been able to establish themselves with courage, character and authority among men, winning respect, honor and a place among the heroes of the country. .

We will therefore know The Empress Jingo, Tomoe Gozen, Ohori Tsuruhime, Kaihime, Nakano Takeko, Yamamoto Yaeko, stories many of which have dramatic endings but which have a narrative content as powerful as their presence on the battlefields. All this, accompanied by fantastic drawings by Benjamin Lacombe that seem to come to life at any moment, an expressiveness that hypnotizes the reader by dragging him through the pages.

An unmistakable design that enhances the female figure no longer as a woman of the home hearth but as the main protagonist with a personality that escapes traditional classification.

The woman is not only the bridesmaid, the wife, the concubine but shows a face that she has always kept hidden, becoming the main antagonist of those who invade her affections, the rules and her person, putting her own happiness at the expense.

High-level artistic work that mixes a pleasant, linear, floating design full of details that highlights the sunny and radiant beauty of the heroine, together with courage and determination, recalling tradition with its suggestions, inserting an engaging literary text , in adventures that are accompanied by an almost dreamlike radiance that one would never want to end, amidst refined and poetic descriptions.

