Storm and Croatia | Info

A storm accompanied by wind, rain and hail affected three northern counties and the city of Zagreb in the afternoon, where one person was injured, the Directorate of Civil Protection announced.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanoivć

Croatian media reports that a tree fell on a young woman on Jarun in Zagreb, who was transported to the Zagreb Clinical Hospital Center with minor injuries.

Citizens of Varaždin, Krapina and Zagreb sought help from emergency services because of fallen trees on roads and power lines, as well as on passenger vehicles.

In Varaždin County, three cases of trees falling on vehicles and as many as 14 cases of trees falling onto roads were reported.

According to the first information, the city hit the hardest parts of the municipalities of Petrijanec and Sračinec, where it destroyed agricultural crops, facades and sometimes roofs.

(Srna)

