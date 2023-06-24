Home » Storm and Croatia | Info
World

Storm and Croatia | Info

by admin
Storm and Croatia | Info

A storm accompanied by wind, rain and hail affected three northern counties and the city of Zagreb in the afternoon, where one person was injured, the Directorate of Civil Protection announced.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanoivć

Croatian media reports that a tree fell on a young woman on Jarun in Zagreb, who was transported to the Zagreb Clinical Hospital Center with minor injuries.

Citizens of Varaždin, Krapina and Zagreb sought help from emergency services because of fallen trees on roads and power lines, as well as on passenger vehicles.

In Varaždin County, three cases of trees falling on vehicles and as many as 14 cases of trees falling onto roads were reported.

According to the first information, the city hit the hardest parts of the municipalities of Petrijanec and Sračinec, where it destroyed agricultural crops, facades and sometimes roofs.

(Srna)

See also  ȼй©ˮĞȾ ȴơɰȫá--

You may also like

Walid Daqqah’s fate is in our hands –...

Palermo, a woman claims to be Santina Renda,...

Payments, Africa expands its platform to overcome dependence...

Jason Derulo’s son’s birthday party cost 30 thousand...

Titan submarine, this is how the 5 passengers...

“No deal to exchange favors with Minenna”

1 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash...

Anastasia Blyshchyk and other war stories told by...

Željko Obradović wanted to quit his job, so...

Cars on fire on the highway, a section...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy