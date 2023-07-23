Storm at sea, abnormal waves in Senigallia

(ANSA) – SENIGALLIA, JULY 22 – Abnormal waves on the coast of Senigallia and surroundings. The thunderstorms announced by the regional civil protection bulletins for today gave rise to a storm at sea which in the late afternoon caused some waves, three according to what some bathers reported, who reached the first rows of umbrellas in the various bathing establishments.





The people on the loungers practically ended up in the water; also wet some objects and beach towels left on the beds. There were also moments of fear and many preferred to leave the beach. “It all happened suddenly – explains Daniele Corinaldesi, owner of a concession on the Alighieri seafront in Senigallia -. We didn’t expect it, we just had time to close the umbrellas due to the wind, but we didn’t imagine abnormal waves. They didn’t create damage, but certainly they scared people, some ran away. Now with these climate changes, everything is to be expected”. (HANDLE).



