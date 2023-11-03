Storm Ciarán Leaves Death and Destruction in France, Belgium, and Spain

Storm Ciarán Leaves Four Dead in France and Belgium

Storm Ciarán has caused multiple fatalities across Europe, with two deaths reported in France and two others in Belgium. The storm, which has also claimed a life in Spain, has left a trail of destruction and injury in its wake.

In France, a 70-year-old man died after falling while attempting to close the shutters of his balcony in the city of Le Havre. The country’s Interior Ministry confirmed the death and also announced that a truck driver had been killed in the storm. Additionally, seven firefighters were injured during rescue operations on Wednesday.

Belgium has also suffered losses due to the storm, as a 65-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were killed in separate incidents. Both victims were struck by branches in different parts of the country. The woman’s daughter, who was also hit, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing surgery. A 3-year-old boy was also injured but only slightly and has been taken to the hospital for observation.

In Spain, a woman was tragically killed in Madrid’s Chamberí district when a tree fell during the storm. Five other individuals were injured and have been transported to healthcare facilities.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued warnings for strong wind gusts and heavy rain across the region due to the storm. Gusts exceeding 100 km/h were anticipated in the northern part of the Community of Madrid, while winds upward of 80 km/h were forecasted for the metropolitan area of the Spanish capital.

Madrid firefighters have already responded to over 80 interventions, primarily related to damage caused by fallen trees and structural issues. Forecasters predict that the effects of Storm Ciarán will persist until the weekend, when a similar storm is expected to hit the country with comparable intensity.

The storm has elicited international concerns, with CNN correspondents Pierre Bairin in Paris and James Frater and Eve Brennan in London contributing to the report.

As authorities in affected countries continue to assess the damage and aid individuals affected by Storm Ciarán, it serves as a reminder of the power and devastation that extreme weather events can bring.

