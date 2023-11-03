Storm Ciarán Leaves Trail of Destruction and Multiple Fatalities Across Europe

Storm Ciarán Claims Lives in France, Belgium, and Spain

Storm Ciarán, a powerful storm that hit parts of Europe, has resulted in deaths and widespread damage. In France, two people lost their lives, including a 70-year-old man who fell while trying to close the shutters of his balcony in Le Havre. The second victim was a truck driver. Additionally, seven firefighters were injured in the emergency response. The storm left 1.2 million people without power in France, with the northwestern region of Brittany being the most affected.

Belgium also reported casualties due to the storm, with a 65-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl dying after being hit by branches in separate incidents. The young girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away a few hours later.

Spain witnessed its first storm-related death when a woman died after a tree fell in the Chamberí district of Madrid. The storm has caused widespread damage and several injuries in different parts of the country.

Ciarán brought gale-force winds to France, the Channel Islands, and southern England, leading to widespread power outages and school closures. More than a million people were left without access to electricity in France alone. French energy supplier Enedis mobilized thousands of workers and helicopters to restore power supply in affected areas.

The storm also impacted the British Isles and the Channel Islands, where red alerts were issued. In Jersey, all schools and the airport were closed, while parts of southwestern England experienced power outages, blocked roads, and closed schools. The UK Met Office warned of a “danger to life” due to flying debris, potential damage to trees and houses, and the risk of coastal damage.

The intensification of storms like Ciarán is attributed to the human-induced climate crisis. Climate change leads to more intense rainfalls and larger storm surges, causing severe damage. Experts warn that these types of storms are becoming more frequent and damaging due to climate change.

The effects of Storm Ciarán are expected to persist until the weekend, as another similar storm is predicted to hit the affected regions. Travel disruptions are anticipated, with several rail companies advising against travel. However, the storm’s path has shifted southward, limiting the strongest winds to coastal areas.

Authorities in the affected countries are working to restore power, clear roads, and provide assistance to those affected by the storm. Collaboration among European nations is crucial to mitigate the impact of severe weather events and address the underlying climate issues.

Share this: Facebook

X

