In the coldest Christmas season in 80 years in the United States, there are so far a dozen deaths on the streets since the start of the polar storm, christened ‘Elliot‘ by meteorologists, who invested, in particular, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Ohey. Temperatures in many states have dropped below freezing, millions of people have been left without electricity and thousands of passengers have been stranded just before the holiday season. At least 200 million people are affected by the effects of the polar storm, about 60% of the population of the United States, according to estimates by the national weather service, the Nationa Weather Service (NWS).

More than 1.4 million offices and homes were left without electricity, according to the PowerOutage.us portal, which tracks power outages across the United States. Some 5,300 flights were canceled on Friday after nearly 2,700 canceled the day before Thursday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAwarequoted by CNN.

The airports where the cancellations have been more numerous are those of Seattle-Tacoma, New York’s LaGuardia, Chicago O’Hare, Denver International and Detroit Metro Airport, as well as that of Toronto in Canada. New York’s Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been forced to close. On Friday there were – according to CNN – 9,100 delays between departing flights. For today, Saturday 24 December, more than 570 flights have already been cancelled, while only about ten cancellations are expected for Christmas day.

There are also problems with rail and bus connections. Many connections in the Northeast or Midwest have been canceled or changed. In the city like Chicago, nell’Illinois, e Nashville, Tennessee roads became impassable as temperatures plummeted, as rain turned to freezing weather and winds to blizzards. In Denver, Colorado, last Thursday, when it registered 26 degrees Celsius below zero, it was the coldest day since temperatures are taken into account. On Thursday, President Joe Biden warned Americans to take the storm “extremely seriously” and to follow the recommendations of the authorities.