Storm in a Teacup gives us an overview of the stealth-action game Steel Seed

Storm in a Teacup gives us an overview of the stealth-action game Steel Seed

After the announcement a few months ago, the Roman team Storm in a Teacup come back to tell us about their ambitious sci-fi stealth-action game Steel Seedthrough a demonstration of the gameplay carried out by the founder Carlo Bianchi.

Carlo explains how we will be able to move in the hyper-technological world of the game in the role of the protagonist Zoe, how we will be able to face the enemies and above all the tactical use that we will be able to make of our drone companion Koby, very useful for analyzing each area before facing the enemies.

Here it is below, good vision!

