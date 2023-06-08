Home » Storm in Belgrade, thunder and storm | Info
Storm in Belgrade, thunder and storm | Info

Storm in Belgrade, thunder and storm | Info

A big storm hit the capital in the night between Thursday and Friday.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/K1 television/screenshot

A lot storm in Belgrade on the night between Thursday and Friday. A flash of lightning lit up parts of the city before midnight as if it were day and thus announced that a large amount of rain would fall on the capital. See how Požeška street looked like on Banovo brdo:


00:11

Stormy weather on Banovo brdo
Source: Courier

Source: Courier

The first and strongest impact of the storm occurred shortly after midnight, in New Belgrade, Zemun, Surčin, Batajnica, and in the later period the storm and thunder reached the city center and the left bank of the Danube. According to the warnings of meteorologists, it is also possible for hail to fall in certain parts. See the flood on Banovo brdo:


00:07

Banovo Brdo floods
Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) announced before midnight a warning about a strong storm that will affect several parts of Serbia in the next two hours. A storm is expected around one hour after midnight in northwestern and western Serbia, as well as in the area of ​​Šumadija and Pomoravlje, with occasional rain and local showers with thunder.

See also  Zelensky attacks Berlusconi: "His house has never been bombed, his Russian partner has not entered his courtyard with tanks"

