US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in California to facilitate federal assistance in areas impacted by the ongoing storm. Up to 230 millimeters of rain is expected in some locations. This rain, generated by a warm depression, could melt some of the exceptional snowpack accumulated over the past three months. That would be enough to cause an uncontained runoff for the state’s waterways. “California is deploying every tool at its disposal to protect communities from the relentless and deadly storms that are hitting our state,” he said. Governor Gavin Newsom, which required emergency assistance. Rain on “grounds saturated” with water from this winter’s storms and on “a thick snowpack will cause significant flooding,” the National Weather Service warned.

Ten thousand evacuees

At least two people died and more 10,000 were ordered to evacuate immediate in California due to the storm that is bringing heavy rain and flooding to the state. Cnn reports it. The local weather service has raised the rainfall alert to the maximum level of 4 out of 4. Furthermore, according to PowerOutage.us, more than 25,000 homes are without electricity.