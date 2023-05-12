Home » Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage | Info
World

Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage | Info

by admin
Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage | Info

A lightning strike today caused a fire on the roof of a cottage in Adar near the Doboj settlement of Kožuhe, said Srni the head of the Territorial Fire and Rescue Unit, Miloš Radonjić.

Source: RTRS

Radonjić stated that the fire was brought under control around 4:00 p.m., and that the damage was also caused by the rain that soaked the attic.

The city damaged cars in Stanari today. The Municipal Administration stated that the hail fell in the afternoon and that there was no major damage except that it dented the vehicles.

The area of ​​Čečava in the municipality of Teslić was affected today by hail the size of a walnut, and the storm lasted ten minutes, the Municipal Administration said.

(Srna)

See also  Hungary and those councilors close to Prime Minister Orbán: "Too many female graduates, males at risk and even the birth rate is in danger"

You may also like

Review of the book “Bitter as Peyote” by...

Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage |...

Hundreds of friend requests on Facebook profiles, technical...

Russia-Ukraine battle: Kiev says Ukrainian forces continue to...

Disservices Ast, protest flash mob in Pedara of...

Regional forum promoted by CAU/SP in Campinas –...

Udinese market – The neroazzurri try / Pereyra...

Udinese-Sampdoria / The fans’ reaction to relegation: VIDEO

Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan released on bail, says...

TIVAT CENTER OF CULTURAL EVENTS SUMMER 2023 |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy