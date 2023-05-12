Storm in Doboj, lightning struck a cottage | Info

A lightning strike today caused a fire on the roof of a cottage in Adar near the Doboj settlement of Kožuhe, said Srni the head of the Territorial Fire and Rescue Unit, Miloš Radonjić.

Source: RTRS

Radonjić stated that the fire was brought under control around 4:00 p.m., and that the damage was also caused by the rain that soaked the attic.

The city damaged cars in Stanari today. The Municipal Administration stated that the hail fell in the afternoon and that there was no major damage except that it dented the vehicles.

The area of ​​Čečava in the municipality of Teslić was affected today by hail the size of a walnut, and the storm lasted ten minutes, the Municipal Administration said.

