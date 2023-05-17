Home » Storm in Novi Sad | Info
Storm in Novi Sad | Info

Novi Sad and its surroundings were hit by a strong storm accompanied by downpours and hail.

Source: 192.rs/nsuzivo.rs/instagram

A storm accompanied by heavy downpours and hail hit Novi Sad and its surroundings. Due to heavy rainfall, the streets in this city are flooded.

The settlement of Begeč, which is located near Novi Sad, was hit by the city. Hail also fell in the town of Čerević near Beočin. The city was the size of a walnut. A large amount of rain also fell in Zrenjanin. Due to the stormy wind, the traffic lights also broke down. The storm also hit Šumadija. The streets in Kragujevac are also flooded.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has warned that in the evening in the west of Serbia, in Srem, in parts of Bačka, in the northern and central Banat, local occurrence of strong thunder showers with a large amount of precipitation, in some places even hail, and strong wind is expected for a short time in the zone of heavy showers .

Towards the end of the day and during the evening and throughout other parts of Serbia, showers with thunder are expected, and there will be conditions for thunderstorms with hail, stormy winds and heavy showers.

