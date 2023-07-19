Storm in Šamac | Info

The wind carried roofs, threw tiles from houses, broke trees.

Tonight’s storm caused great material damage to individual and commercial buildings and crops, said the mayor of the municipality, Đorđe Miličević.

Milicevic said that the storm hit Šamac at around 18:00 and that he went out to visit the town to see the extent of the damage.

ŠAMAC, JULY 19 /SRNA/ – A severe storm hit the municipality of Šamac around 18:00, which left behind a consequence in the form of large material damage to both private buildings and commercial facilities of public institutions, agricultural land and crops.

Miličević scheduled an emergency meeting of the Headquarters for Emergency Situations at 8:00 p.m., where further steps will be agreed with the aim of collecting data, determining the damage caused and its removal.

On the section of the Modriča – Šamac main road in the town of Pisari, traffic was interrupted because a tree fell on the road, the Auto-moto Association of the Republika Srpska announced.

Traffic has been suspended since 6:55 p.m., and vehicles are being diverted to alternative routes.

AMS states that the frequency of vehicles on all major roads in the interior of Republika Srpska has increased.

