Storm in Serbia | Info

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and stormy wind, arrived in Serbia.

Sombor was the first to be hit, where strong winds felled trees, Belgrade was also affected, and parts of Novi Sad, Bačka Palanka, Temerin, Žablja and Futog were left without electricity, Radiotelevision of Serbia reported tonight.

A little before 19:00, the wind started blowing in Sombor, along with rain and thunder, and several trees were felled in the town and its surroundings.

The storm that hit Novi Sad knocked down a crane on the construction site in Detelinara, which damaged three neighboring buildings when it fell.

The wind demolished the structure of the “Spens” fair in Novi Sad.

There is no water in the entire area of ​​Novi Sad because the city’s water factory is broken. Electricity occasionally goes out in some parts of the city.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and strong gusts of wind hit the Belgrade area shortly after 9 p.m.

