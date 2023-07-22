Storm in Serbia live | Info

16:25

New warning RHMZ

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a weather warning for the Kopaonik area. Today in the afternoon over parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina and southwestern Serbia unstable again with thunder showers, while at the end of the day another storm line is expected to form over northwestern Croatia, which would move during the night to Sunday over central and eastern Croatia, Vojvodina, western Serbia and northern Šumadija, while it would then slowly weaken, writes Marko Čubrilo in the new weather forecast for Serbia.

And according to the announcement of the RHMZ, in the next hour, around 5 p.m., in the hilly and mountainous areas of southwestern and southern Serbia, there will be local showers with thunder. If this system starts up, there will again be conditions for stronger thunderstorms, the appearance of hurricane-force winds and large hail. Fortunately, the instability parameters are a little lower than yesterday, so it seems that if these instabilities do occur, they will not produce such strong winds and large hail as in the past.

Types of supercell storms

The storm that hit Serbia on Friday is sometimes called Serbia rotating thunderstorms. Of the four classifications of thunderstorms (supercellular, linear, multicellular and unicellular), supercells are the least common and have the potential to be the most severe. Supercell storms are often isolated from other thunderstorms and can dominate local weather up to 20 miles away. They last 2-4 hours. They can bring with them some of the most dangerous weather events such as tornadoes.

There are three types of supercells: low precipitation (LP), classic and high precipitation (HP). The configuration of severe weather wind shear profiles is critical in diagnosing what types of supercell storms can be expected on a given day. While there are many factors that go into determining a supercell storm, one of the most important factors is analyzing the winds associated with the storm, especially in the upper levels (or anvil level) of the supercell cloud.

RHMZ warning about a storm tonight

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning on its website about the storm that is preparing for tonight in Serbia. The storm will first hit Šumadija, Pomoravlje and Western Serbia.

The area from the Alps, through the Western Balkans and Serbia to the Carpathian region is still expecting strong thunderstorm activity today. Local developments will be very strong and fast-moving (they will move from the west-northwest to the east) with:

sometimes large hail (> 5 cm in diameter) short-term stormy wind gusts (> 24 m/s) isolated hurricane wind gusts (> 28 m/s).

It is difficult to determine the exact location of the initiation, displacement and strength of the disasters in advance, but the probability of occurrence in the late afternoon and evening hours is higher in the northern, western, central and eastern parts of Serbia.

“For specific locations, we will issue an emergency warning of thunderstorms one to two hours in advance. Today (July 22), the highest temperature in the southern and eastern parts of the country is 35 to 37 °C. After a short-term freshening on Sunday (July 23), at the beginning of next week (July 24-26), a new penetration of very warm air from the north of Africa will cause local temperatures to reach around 40 °C.“, it says on the RHMZ website.