Storm in Serbia weather forecast rain Saturday May 20, 2023

Storm in Serbia weather forecast rain Saturday May 20, 2023 | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) announced showers around 6 pm in three areas in Serbia.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) announced showers in three areas in Serbia around 6:00 p.m. Showers with thunder are expected in Srem and southern Banat, while local cloudiness is expected in southern Serbia and Negotinska Krajina.

RHMz announcement
Source: RHMZ printscreen

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday warm with sunny periods and daily cloud development. In the afternoon, the appearance of short-term local showers is possible, with a greater chance in the southwestern and central regions of Serbia. The wind is weak to moderate from the east and south-east, occasionally increasing in southern Banat. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 16°C, and maximum from 22°C to 26°C. Dry in the evening. During most of next week warm with sunny periods and daytime cloud development. In the afternoon, a rare occurrence of short-term local showers is possible. Daily temperatures around or slightly above 25°C in most areas.

