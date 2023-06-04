Storm in Visegrad | Info

A state of natural disaster has been declared in the area of ​​Višegrad municipality due to heavy rain that caused great damage, mostly to the roads, confirmed the mayor of the municipality, Mladen Đurević, after the meeting of the Crisis Staff.

Đurević explained that the heavy rain that is falling today in the area of ​​Visegrad caused landslides in certain settlements and that the greatest damage was to the roads, which were partially or completely washed away by the water.

“We have a large number of requests from fellow citizens to repair the roads. We made a decision to declare a state of natural disaster”, said Djurevic.

He noted that damage assessment teams will be on the ground tomorrow.

