Storm in Visegrad | Info

A state of natural disaster has been declared in the area of ​​Višegrad municipality due to heavy rain that caused great damage, mostly to the roads, confirmed the mayor of the municipality, Mladen Đurević, after the meeting of the Crisis Staff.

Source: Jelena Borovčanin/Srna

Đurević explained that the heavy rain that is falling today in the area of ​​Visegrad caused landslides in certain settlements and that the greatest damage was to the roads, which were partially or completely washed away by the water.

“We have a large number of requests from fellow citizens to repair the roads. We made a decision to declare a state of natural disaster”, said Djurevic.

He noted that damage assessment teams will be on the ground tomorrow.

(Srna/WORLD)

