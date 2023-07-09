Home » Storm on the BBC, famous conductor under accusation: “Money for porn photos”. The issuer suspends it
An anonymous presenter of the Bbc is accused by the newspaper Sun paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The conductor, probably a famous face of the British broadcaster, was photographed in his underwear on his sofa “ready for my son to perform for him”, said the young man’s mother who would have been paid a total of over 35 thousand pounds (45 thousand euros ) for sexually explicit photos. It’s unclear how old the young man was at the time, but the newspaper claims he was 17 when payments by the presenter began in 2020.

The Bbc he said he takes the allegations very seriously. Meanwhile, the accused person has been suspended from work, pending the results of internal investigations: the man could also face a police investigation into potential crimes that carry a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Al Sun, the boy’s mother said she reported the incident to the BBC last May and that, frustrated at continuing to see the man on video, she turned to the press. According to the woman, her son after three years “with the money received from the presenter he became a drug addict”.

The story sparked social media speculation about the presenter’s identity and brought in a host of stars from the Bbc, including Jeremy Vine and Gary Lineker, to publicly deny that they are the protagonists of the scandal. At the same time, he is causing debate on the behavior of the British state broadcaster. Caroline Dinenage, conservative deputy and president of the culture, media and sport commission, said she was worried that the newspaper had taken “a long time” to investigate the allegations, if it is true that they had already been known to her since May. “It is imperative that television companies have the right systems and processes in place to ensure that their stars, who have disproportionate power and influence over the lives and careers of others, do not abuse it,” she said.

