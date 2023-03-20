by mondopalermo.it – ​​7 hours ago

Guest of the living room of Mara Venier with the two daughters Alba ed Evelina on the occasion of Father’s Day, the undersecretary for culture wanted to make a “joke”, as he defined it, rather sad and vulgar: “There was an assistant of mine who said that those born in 2000 are all tr** And!”. “What year are you? 1999, right?” says the undersecretary turning to Evelina, the youngest. The girl, embarrassed, replies: “No, I’m from 2000″. At that point, the politician concluded: “Are you from 2000? You have to be careful, then…”. Embarrassment in the studio with Mara Venier… Look!

