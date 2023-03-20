Home World Storm over Vittorio Sgarbi’s gaffe with his daughter on Domenica In: “Those of 2000 all tr…”
Storm over Vittorio Sgarbi's gaffe with his daughter on Domenica In: "Those of 2000 all tr…"

Storm over Vittorio Sgarbi's gaffe with his daughter on Domenica In: "Those of 2000 all tr…"

Guest of the living room of Mara Venier with the two daughters Alba ed Evelina on the occasion of Father’s Day, the undersecretary for culture wanted to make a “joke”, as he defined it, rather sad and vulgar: “There was an assistant of mine who said that those born in 2000 are all tr** And!”. “What year are you? 1999, right?” says the undersecretary turning to Evelina, the youngest. The girl, embarrassed, replies: “No, I’m from 2000″. At that point, the politician concluded: “Are you from 2000? You have to be careful, then…”. Embarrassment in the studio with Mara Venier… Look!

