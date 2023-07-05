The Poly storm fell on theWhen and the Germania causing great inconvenience and also registering two victims. Ad Amsterdamdue to bad weather, all public transport has been stopped and Schiphol Airport, one of the busiest hubs in Europe, has canceled over 400 flights. The roads have been closed for the falling trees and heavy rain damaged power lines. At the height of the storm a tram collided with a delivery van. To have the worst, however, were one 51-year-old female who died when a tree fell on her car in the Dutch city of Haarlem and another 64-year-old who lost her life after being hit by a fallen log in the German city of Roadsteadnear the Dutch border.

What the local population has witnessed is a record-breaking summer storm, with winds up to 146 kilometers per hour. Forecasters said the storm was the strongest on record in the US Netherlands in the summer months and have issued a rare ‘code red’ warning urging millions of people to stay indoors. The victims are also joined by those who were injured: two men are seriously injured in Amsterdam, one due to a tree that fell on his car and the other because he was hit by electricity pylons, according to local media.

The article Storm Poly hits Holland and Germany: two victims, 400 flight cancellations in Amsterdam and road accidents comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

