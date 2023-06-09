Storm rain thunder Serbia Belgrade | Weather forecast

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning about a strong storm that will affect several parts of Serbia in the next two hours. Around midnight, a downpour followed by thunder started.
The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning about a strong storm that will affect several parts of Serbia in the next two hours. A storm is expected around one hour after midnight in northwestern and western Serbia, as well as in the area of Šumadija and Pomoravlje, with occasional rain and local showers with thunder.
Around midnight, a strong thunderstorm started over Belgrade with lightning that lit up parts of the city so much that it lit up as if it were day:
At that moment, the rain had already started to fall on the outskirts of the city.Source: RHMZ printscreen
