Storm rain thunder Serbia Belgrade | Weather forecast

World

by admin
The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning about a strong storm that will affect several parts of Serbia in the next two hours. Around midnight, a downpour followed by thunder started.

Source: Twitter/insight

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute (RHMZ) has issued a warning about a strong storm that will affect several parts of Serbia in the next two hours. A storm is expected around one hour after midnight in northwestern and western Serbia, as well as in the area of ​​Šumadija and Pomoravlje, with occasional rain and local showers with thunder.

Around midnight, a strong thunderstorm started over Belgrade with lightning that lit up parts of the city so much that it lit up as if it were day:

At that moment, the rain had already started to fall on the outskirts of the city.

Source: RHMZ printscreen

(WORLD)

