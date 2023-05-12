Home » Storm Shadow missiles arriving in Kiev from the UK
Storm Shadow missiles arriving in Kiev from the UK

KIEV – Even the last hesitation has disappeared: Kiev has long-range weapons at its disposal to counter the Russian invasion. They are supplied by the United Kingdom, which has crossed the Rubicon in front of which even the Americans had stopped refusing to deliver the Atacms, missiles with a range very similar to the British Storm Shadow, to Ukraine. It is a monster capable of killing hundreds of kilometers away, depending on the model and configuration: at least three hundred, enough to hit the military bases and moorings of the Russian fleet in Crimea, or the Kerch bridge that connects it to Russia .

