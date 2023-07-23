stormy city in Dubica | Info

Heavy rain with thunder hit Kozarska Dubica, while a storm accompanied by hail was recorded in the Knežić area.

Source: Nikola Zlojutro/Twitter

Locals reported that the city still caused damage to agricultural crops in several Dubica villages in the Knežice region, as well as in Vojskova and Pucari.



The city caused a lot of damage in Kozarska Dubica and the towns of Podkozar (PHOTO)

Rain followed by thunder struck the area of ​​Kozarska Dubica after 6:30 p.m., and now the weather is calm, without precipitation.

On July 19, Kozarska Dubica was hit by a severe storm, accompanied by strong wind and hail, which caused considerable material damage to cars, ancillary facilities, orchards and crops.

The storm hit and other areas in Potkozarje and along the Sava.

