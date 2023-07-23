Home » stormy city in Dubica | Info
World

stormy city in Dubica | Info

by admin
stormy city in Dubica | Info

Heavy rain with thunder hit Kozarska Dubica, while a storm accompanied by hail was recorded in the Knežić area.

Source: Nikola Zlojutro/Twitter

Locals reported that the city still caused damage to agricultural crops in several Dubica villages in the Knežice region, as well as in Vojskova and Pucari.


See description

The city caused a lot of damage in Kozarska Dubica and the towns of Podkozar (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: RTRSNo. image: 4 1 / 4 Source: Nikola Zlojutro/TwitterNo. image: 4 2 / 4 Source: Nikola Zlojutro/TwitterNo. image: 4 3 / 4 AD Source: MONDONo. picture: 4 4 / 4

Rain followed by thunder struck the area of ​​Kozarska Dubica after 6:30 p.m., and now the weather is calm, without precipitation.

On July 19, Kozarska Dubica was hit by a severe storm, accompanied by strong wind and hail, which caused considerable material damage to cars, ancillary facilities, orchards and crops.

The storm hit and other areas in Potkozarje and along the Sava.

See also  Earthquakes of magnitude 6.1 and 7.6 occurred in succession in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea | Indonesia | Papua New Guinea | Tsunami Warning

You may also like

Russia, what is behind the arrest of Girkin:...

Didi J revealed why she did not enroll...

Freight Train Derails in Montana: Concerns Over Recent...

Rijeka Rudeš Sergej Jakirović Robert Prosinečki | Sport

Pole position Gp Budapest: Hamilton davanti al rivale...

Mufti Jusufspahić on Nikola Mirotic | Sports

Greece, the island of Rhodes has been burning...

“I don’t expect gratitude, just free him”

Mass Protests Erupt in Jerusalem to Block Netanyahu’s...

Who does Partizan bring instead of Nikola Mirotic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy