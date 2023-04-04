Home World Stormy Daniels trial, Trump calls for moving from Manhattan to Staten Island: “Partisan seat, no one votes Republican”
Stormy Daniels trial, Trump calls for moving from Manhattan to Staten Island: "Partisan seat, no one votes Republican"

Stormy Daniels trial, Trump calls for moving from Manhattan to Staten Island: “Partisan seat, no one votes Republican”

Donald Trump calls for the trial, which begins today in New York, for his payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels be moved by the Court of Lower Manhattana “very partisan seat, with some areas voting 1% Republican” a Staten Island. The former US president writes it on his social network Truth. Staten Island – the only neighborhood in the Big Apple that voted for him in 2016 and 2020 – “would be a very unbiased and safe place for the trial,” he argues. The tycoon has to answer for 35 still secret charges: this is the first time in history that a former US president is facing criminal charges.

Furthermore, he says, “the judge, who is very biased, and his family are well known Trump haters.” The reference is to Juan Merchanthe presiding judge: “It was a disaster in a previous Trump-related case, he would give very bad instructions to the jury and would be impossible to deal withduring this witch hunt trial“, writes the tycoon. And she accuses her daughter of having “worked for Kamala and now for the Biden-Harris campaign. Court farce!” he concludes. Trump’s defense, represented by attorney Joe Tacopina, could therefore ask for the process transfer for “environmental” reasons or the recusal of the judge (who has already dealt with two cases related to the former head of the White House and his entourage).

