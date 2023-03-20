Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Stormy Danielsstage name of Stephanie Clifford, 44, is in the spotlight around the world. The woman probably would not never could have imagined that one day she would become a familiar face for millions of people. And, above all, able to decide the fate of Donald Trump, making him the first indicted president in American history. Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Clifford grew up in a run-down country house. Hers—she recounted in the book Full Disclosure—was a childhood of poverty and abuse since she was only nine years old. While she was in high school she was already a stripper, thus taking her first steps in that porn industry that she climbed to the top receiving awards as a director, writer and star.

Trump: “They will arrest me on Tuesday. Let’s demonstrate and take back the country.” The lawyer: if indicted he will surrender

History

Precisely in his role as a porn star Clifford met Donald Trump in 2006, who was then recently married to Melania and had recently become Barron’s father. Trump was a real estate giant and a small screen star with The Apprentice. The spark of passion between the two immediately struck: the then sixty-year-old Trump noticed the disruptive young blonde with Chanel sunglasses and invited her first to dinner and then to her room. Their relationship had thus officially begun: the two met several more times, Trump called her from a private number on several occasions calling her “Honeybunch” and repeatedly promised to get her on “The Apprentice”.

The epilogue

After months Clifford hasn’t answered him again. In 2016, after Trump’s candidacy, the porn star tried to sell the story of her relationship with the would-be president to the media and tabloids, initially without any success. But then the publication of the ‘Access Hollywood’ off-air, in which Trump described his view of sex and how he touched women with vulgar language, made the story of Stormy Daniels much more attractive. It was then that Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, offered Stormy Daniels $ 130,000 in exchange for her silence, and the woman accepted by signing the agreement on the set of her latest porn star film. A payment over which Trump now risks prosecution.

Read the full article

on The Messenger